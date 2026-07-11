Swiss canton sticks to digital restrictions in primary schools
When primary schools start back after the summer break in canton Nidwalden, new rules introduced last year will continue to apply: mobile phones are only for educational purposes and emergencies.
Since August 1, 2025, mobiles, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices have no longer been permitted on primary school premises in the canton during lessons or break times. Exceptions apply if the devices are needed for lessons or emergencies.
The new guidelines have “created a uniform, cantonal framework”, Patrick Meier from the canton’s department for schools and sport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. As most schools in the canton already had similar rules in place, the step did not come as “a fundamental change”, and “overall responses have been positive”.
The canton deliberately avoids referring to a “mobile phone ban”. That would be an oversimplification, Meier said. The aim is to establish guidelines for the use of electronic devices in lessons and school. At the same time, the promotion of media literacy remains on the curriculum. “Pupils should learn to use digital devices where they are educationally appropriate,” Meier added.
More
Phone bans in schools: why Swiss teachers are sceptical
Isolated breaches
There are no specific figures on breaches, as these are not recorded canton-wide, Meier said. However, feedback from schools indicated that the guidelines were being “largely” respected, he added, referring to “isolated” breaches.
The regulation of mobile phones in schools has also been a topic of discussion in other central Swiss cantons. But Nidwalden remains the only one with comprehensive guidelines. Elsewhere in Central Switzerland, schools decide for themselves on the relevant rules; some have introduced bans.
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.