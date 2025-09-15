Niederhorn cable car out of service until October 1

Niederhorn cable car remains out of service until October 1. Keystone-SDA

The journey up the Niederhorn in the Bernese Oberland is expected to remain suspended until October 1. The damage to the bearings requires extensive repairs, the railway operator announced on Monday.

The cable car has been at a standstill since last week. During daily routine checks an unusually loud noise was detected at the deflection wheel.

Experts have now identified bearing damage that is currently preventing safe operation. A team of experts will examine various repair options, they said. The aim is to find a solution that is both safe and quick.

The Niederhorn lies at just under 2,000 metres above sea level above Beatenberg. The funicular railway from Beatenbucht to Beatenberg will continue to run according to schedule.

