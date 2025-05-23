Court rejects Credit Suisse shareholder compensation claim

The couple had claimed compensation of CHF54,601 plus interest from the Confederation for the loss in value of their Credit Suisse shares. On 10, 13 and 15 March 2023, the plaintiffs had purchased a total of 38,000 securities worth CHF84,636.
They claimed that they had invested after the Federal Council claimed at the beginning of March that the bank was well capitalised.
The day after the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS was announced on 19 March, the two investors sold their shares for CHF30,187. From their point of view, the Confederation is responsible for the loss they suffered in this transaction.
Swiss regulator seeks to block investors from accessing Credit Suisse AT1 files
This content was published on
Move comes as authorities face $9 billion in legal claims over rescue of failed bank.
