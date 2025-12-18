Swiss parliament rejects defence contractor inquiry
The House of Representatives rejected two initiatives tabled by the Social Democrats and the Greens following the publication of the Swiss Federal Audit Office’s report on the company.
The left would have liked to see an investigation into the major malfunctions within RUAG, the problems associated with arms procurement and the management, control and monitoring structures within the Federal Department of Defence (DDPS).
RUAG MRO was criticised at the end of February in reports published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office. They show very serious shortcomings. More than two dozen cases of presumed fraud with major financial consequences are mentioned.
RUAG management committees are currently assessing the situation and are due to submit a report in spring 2026.
