No statute of limitations for murder in Switzerland
The Swiss parliament wants murder to be one of the crimes for which there is no statute of limitations.
After the Senate, the House of Representatives also voted in favour of this motion on Tuesday. The Swiss canton of St. Gallen provided the impetus for the bill by demanding that the limitation period of 30 years for offences with life sentences be abolished. The Legal Affairs Committee of the Senate (RK-S) limited its proposal to murder.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Senate had voted in favour of the amendment to the Criminal Code and the Military Criminal Code around a year ago. At the request of a minority, the House of Representatives has now done the same. The Swiss People’s Party prevailed with the help of the Radical Liberals and the Centre Party. The majority of the Legal Affairs Committee had requested that the statute of limitations for murder be maintained.
More
Rising crime in Switzerland: expert insights & solutions
As the House of Representatives has adjusted the statute of limitations for other offences in the bill besides murder, it will return to the Senate.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.