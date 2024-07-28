No Swiss Federal Council speech at Rütli for August 1 celebrations

An overview of the Rütliwiese (Rütli field) during the Swiss National Day celebration on the Rütli, which is dedicated to Swiss youth, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

This year, no member of the Swiss Federal Council will give a speech at the August 1 celebrations on the Rütli meadow in canton Uri.

Keystone-SDA

Traditionally, a member from the Swiss Federal Council makes an appearance on the Rütli meadow in canton Uri during the August 1 celebrations. However, according to Swiss Newspaper, SonntagsZeitung, members from the Swiss People’s Party and the Radical-Liberal Party either cancelled, were asked too late, or not at all.

Albert Rösti, from the Swiss People’s Party, has a busy schedule with seven appearances. Karin Keller-Sutter from the Radical-Liberal Party will address Swiss nationals abroad during the bank holidays in New York. Guy Parmelin, from the Swiss People’s Party, did not receive an invitation and also has a full diary.

The Swiss Society for the Common Good, which oversees the Rütli meadow, is not concerned about the absence of a Federal Council member this year. They aim to focus more on the theme of public utility during this “transitional year.”

