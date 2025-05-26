No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15

Affected passengers will be notified, SWISS said on Monday. If desired and if seats are available, guests can rebook onto other flights. Alternatively, SWISS is offering either a free rebooking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price. The safety of “our passengers, crews and employees on site is our top priority”, it said.
The airline regretted the circumstances and is continuing to monitor the situation in the Middle East very closely. Around a week ago, SWISS announced that it would not be flying to Tel Aviv until June 8. The deadline has now been extended by one week to June 15.
According to information on its website, the entire Lufthansa Group is suspending flights to Tel Aviv until this date.
In a rocket attack on Israel at the beginning of May, the Yemeni Houthi militia hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv for the first time. SWISS and its parent company Lufthansa subsequently announced that they would no longer fly to Israel for security reasons.
After Israel’s army resumed its attacks in the Gaza Strip on 18 March, the Houthi militia once again regularly fired projectiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
New Swiss defence minister sets course for security policy
This content was published on
Developing Swiss security policy strategically, strengthening the army's defence capabilities and consolidating trust in the defence ministry: these are the priorities for the new defence minister, Martin Pfister.
Top teacher questions early French in Swiss schools
This content was published on
Following the results on pupils' language skills, the president of the umbrella organisation of Swiss teachers says the teaching of French to young children needs to be discussed.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.