US-Iran talks in Switzerland cancelled
The talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday at the Bürgenstock resort will not take place. Switzerland nevertheless intends to remain available and is continuing with its preparations.
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Switzerland “remains fully committed to its efforts to promote dialogue”, foreign ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
US Vice-President JD Vance and the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, have postponed their trip. The framework agreement signed by the US and Iran on Wednesday has nevertheless come into force.
Following the signing, the next steps in the negotiations remain unclear. The 60-day round of negotiations on a final agreement – particularly regarding the nuclear sector – formally begins on Friday.
More
Eleven years after landmark nuclear deal, US and Iran are ‘back to square one’
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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