Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US

According to the press release, Novartis is thus likely to acquire a phase 3-capable product that complements its own portfolio in the field of cardiovascular diseases.
German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.
Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers
The Swiss Senate has rejected a call for Switzerland to join the EU’s sanctions against violent Israeli settlers. The majority also did not want an end to military cooperation with Israel.
Zurich authorities want ‘no taxpayer money for terrorists’
Zurich cantonal parliament has voted against recognising the state of Palestine. However, it provisionally supported a motion calling for “no taxpayers' money for terrorists”.
SNB head warns of side effects of negative interest rates
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) takes a critical view of the reintroduction of negative interest rates. "We are aware that the negative interest rate can have undesirable side effects, for example for savers and pension funds."
