Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).

Novartis is offering $48 per share in cash, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tourmaline Bio has developed Pacibekitug, a promising monoclonal antibody against systemic inflammation, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The drug is already in advanced Phase 2 trials.

According to the press release, Novartis is thus likely to acquire a phase 3-capable product that complements its own portfolio in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

