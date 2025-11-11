Novartis opens production site in the US
Basel-based giant Novartis is opening a new radioligand therapy production site in California. This is part of the $23 billion (CHF18.5 billion) investment package in the United States already announced by the company.
The Carlsbad plant is the third site dedicated to this type of cancer treatment in the US, according to a press release issued on Monday by the pharmaceutical group.
The facility “expands production capacity to meet future demand”, according to Novartis, which says it also guarantees on-time delivery to virtually all patients across the US. The company is planning other sites in Florida and Texas.
The plant south of Los Angeles is part of Novartis’s $23 billion investment plan in the United States.
At the end of September, US President Donald Trump announced new 100% tariffs on medicines, unless the laboratories manufacture their treatments on US soil.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
