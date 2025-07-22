Switzerland named hotspot for fox tapeworm disease
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland named hotspot for fox tapeworm disease
Diseases caused by the fox tapeworm are on the rise in Europe. Alveolar hydatid disease (AHD) caused by the parasite is rare, but the number of cases is increasing, according to a study. Switzerland is one of the countries most affected.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Fallzahlen der Fuchsbandwurm-Erkrankung steigen laut Studie
Original
For the overview study published in the scientific journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, an international research team determined the Europe-wide case numbers of this disease, a form of echinococcosis, for the first time. This was announced by the Medical University of Vienna, which was involved in the study, on Monday.
The researchers analysed scientific publications, local disease registers, officially reported case numbers and unpublished reports from 40 countries for the period from 1997 to 2023.
According to the study, the number of cases has risen significantly in recent years – in Switzerland from a handful of annual diagnoses in the 1990s to an average of 70 today. There is no obligation to report fox tapeworm infections in humans in Switzerland.
According to the study, Lithuania had the highest number of cases per inhabitant, followed by Switzerland. A high fox population or increasing contact between wild animals, pets and humans were cited as possible causes for the risk of infection. On the other hand, the researchers point out in the study that growing awareness among doctors could also have something to do with the increase.
“Despite the relatively low incidence of alveolar hydatid disease, this disease is a growing problem in Europe,” the researchers wrote in the study.
Fox tapeworms are parasites that live in the intestines of their hosts, usually foxes. The eggs of fox tapeworms can enter the human body via the animals’ faeces, for example via contaminated berries. The infection is often asymptomatic for years and only manifests itself later, particularly through changes in the liver.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Public transport in Geneva faces calls for overhaul
This content was published on
Public transport services in Greater Geneva must better meet needs. The associations Transports et environnement (ATE) and Rail Dauphiné Savoie Léman (ARDSL) have drawn up a review of the situation, calling in particular for the Leman Express timetable to be extended.
Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine
This content was published on
The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against Zurich city parliamentarian Sanija Ameti for disturbing religious freedom. Ameti had shot at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol.
This content was published on
The French-Swiss artist Saype has created a new giant painting on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire above Villars-sur-Ollon VD. The 2500 square metre work depicts a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders.
This content was published on
According to "Schweizer Illustrierte", Swiss actor Carlos Leal is returning to Switzerland - after 15 years in Los Angeles. "It's become loud there, megalomaniacal and arrogant," he said in the online edition of the magazine.
This content was published on
A coin collector has filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland against Swissmint, the federal mint, for fraud in connection with the sale of the limited-edition 100-franc gold Vreneli.
Museum to open devoted to Swiss ski legend Vreni Schneider
This content was published on
Vreni Schneider is to have a museum in the centre of her home village of Elm. The legendary Swiss ski racer has numerous memorabilia at home, which she is now releasing and exhibiting.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.