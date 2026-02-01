Number of deaths from Crans-Montana fire rises to 41
The fire in Crans-Montana has claimed another victim. An 18-year-old Swiss man died in hospital in Zurich on Saturday.
This brings the death toll from the fire in the Le Constellation bar on New Year’s Eve to 41, the Valais public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday. No further information was provided on the current status of the investigation by the public prosecutor’s office.
The fire in the Valais mountain resort is one of the worst tragedies in Switzerland’s recent history. In addition to the numerous fatalities, a further 115 people were seriously injured. A national day of mourning was held in Martigny on January 9 in memory of the victims of the disaster.
