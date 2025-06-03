Swiss fitness centres in excellent health

At the end of 2024, there was a new record number of fitness centres in Switzerland. With a total of 1,395 centres consisting of chain, individual and special interest fitness centres, there were 3.5% more than in 2023, the industry association Swiss Active announced on Tuesday.
The number of members also increased again in 2024, rising by 4.7%. There are now 1.37 million people who are members of a gym. This shows that the Swiss population is significantly more “fitness-oriented” than its neighbours.
According to the industry association, 15.2% of people in Switzerland are members of a health/fitness centre. In Germany, the figure is only 13.8% and in Austria 13.9%.
Swiss Active said that in 2024 Swiss gyms achieved a combined turnover of CHF1.3 billion ($1.6 billion). This corresponds to an increase of 7.6% compared to the previous year. On average, an annual membership cost CHF998 at the end of 2024.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
