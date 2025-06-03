The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss fitness centres in excellent health

Number of Swiss fitness centres climbs to record high
Number of Swiss fitness centres climbs to record high Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss fitness centres in excellent health
Listening: Swiss fitness centres in excellent health

After a slump during the Covid crisis, the Swiss fitness industry has been growing since the end of 2022.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

At the end of 2024, there was a new record number of fitness centres in Switzerland. With a total of 1,395 centres consisting of chain, individual and special interest fitness centres, there were 3.5% more than in 2023, the industry association Swiss Active announced on Tuesday.

The number of members also increased again in 2024, rising by 4.7%. There are now 1.37 million people who are members of a gym. This shows that the Swiss population is significantly more “fitness-oriented” than its neighbours.

+ One in five people in Switzerland do not get enough exercise

According to the industry association, 15.2% of people in Switzerland are members of a health/fitness centre. In Germany, the figure is only 13.8% and in Austria 13.9%.

Swiss Active said that in 2024 Swiss gyms achieved a combined turnover of CHF1.3 billion ($1.6 billion). This corresponds to an increase of 7.6% compared to the previous year. On average, an annual membership cost CHF998 at the end of 2024.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

