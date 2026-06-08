Number of wolf packs in Switzerland has risen to 43
The wolf population in Switzerland continued to grow in 2025. Nationwide, 43 packs were confirmed, as the Kora Foundation announced in its annual report on Monday.
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According to the foundation, experts have identified a total of 350 wolves. A pack established itself for the first time in the canton of Obwalden, while another pack was created in the canton of Neuchâtel.
The researchers also found some special evidence. In the canton of Bern, they identified a pregnant female wolf as the first female from the Central European population to be registered in Switzerland. According to the report, the majority of Swiss wolves still originate from the Alpine population.
In canton Valais, the foundation also documented double reproduction for the first time, with two females in a pack reproducing at the same time.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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