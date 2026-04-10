Swiss mountain top revolving restaurant to be replaced
The revolving panorama restaurant at the top of the Stanserhorn mountain in Switzerland is to make way for a new building.
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The revolving restaurant at 1,898 metres, which opened in 2001, will be replaced with a CHF34 million new project.
The new building, designed by the Graubünden-based business Weitschies Krähenbühl, was presented today by the Stanserhorn Bahn company and is scheduled for completion between 2028 and 2030.
The structure will be built on three storeys and the new wood and glass façades will be in keeping with the surrounding alpine landscape, it was stated.
The current Rondorama rotating panorama restaurant, built inside four months and a cost of CHF4.5 million, no longer meets modern requirements, the company explained.
This is also due to the increased influx of visitors after the introduction of the new CabriO double-decker cable car.
Once completed, the new complex will include a 120-seat self-service restaurant, a 60-seat table-service restaurant, banquet space for up to 150 people and rooms for conducting seminars. Two panoramic terraces are also planned.
Despite the expansion, the promoters emphasise that the peak in the central Swiss Alps is not intended to become a destination for mass tourism.
The capacity of the iconic cable car will remain limited, Stanserhorn Bahn specified, transporting a maximum of 234 people per hour.
During the works, the site will remain accessible, albeit with reduced capacity. Financing arrangements for the project have not yet been finalised.
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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