Objections and appeals most common obstacles to residential construction projects

Objections and appeals are the most common obstacles to residential construction projects Keystone-SDA

Objections and appeals are most frequently responsible for delays in new residential construction projects in Switzerland. This is the conclusion of a study by the Federal Offices for Spatial Development and Housing.

Objections are a major obstacle to the realisation of residential construction projects for 60% and appeals for 61% of those surveyed, the federal offices announced on Tuesday.

Spatial planning requirements were seen as a major hurdle by 37% of respondents. An external study surveyed 440 residential property developers.

The respondents were most concerned about so-called abusive objections and appeals. They were used to block or delay construction projects or even to coerce or blackmail developers.

According to the study, there is a broad consensus that the planning and authorisation processes could be carried out more quickly and efficiently. It is too easy to prevent or delay residential construction projects by taking legal action, it said.

