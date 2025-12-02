OECD praises integration of immigrants in Switzerland

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The integration of immigrants is working well in Switzerland, according to a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The employment rate of immigrants in Switzerland (77%) is well above the OECD average. By international comparison, immigrants are well educated and make an active effort to learn a national language.

The study considers that action needs to be taken on the integration of women, who find it harder than men to gain a foothold in the labour market.

Immigrants are people born abroad who now live in Switzerland. Three quarters of them entered the country as a result of the EU’s free movement policy. The study was commissioned by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

