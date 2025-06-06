Swiss property prices continue to rise

The dream of home ownership lives on in Switzerland - but is becoming increasingly expensive, according to the latest property prices for May.

Many Swiss people want to be able to afford their own home. This is further fuelling the prices for which condominiums and single-family homes are being advertised.

Asking prices for condominiums in Switzerland rose by 0.8% in May compared to the previous month, according to a monthly survey published on Friday by ImmoScout24. The increase for single-family homes was more moderate at 0.3%.

A year-on-year comparison shows how rapidly things are moving upwards: compared to May of the previous year, condominiums rose by 3.8%. For detached houses, asking prices even rose by 5.8%.

The online property platform concludes that sellers remain optimistic about the Swiss property market. Sellers are apparently assuming that the willingness to pay – despite already very high prices – is still not exhausted.

Zurich homes more expensive

However, the situation varies greatly depending on the region. While the Lake Geneva region offers the greatest supply – especially for condominiums – and there are also many properties on the market on the central plateau, the situation around Zurich looks bleak as supply is much tighter there.

Single-family homes in particular rose in price in the greater Zurich region by a whopping 3.9% compared to the previous month. Prices also rose noticeably in Ticino (+1.2%) and the Central Plateau (+1%) in May. In eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, asking prices fell by 2.1%.

The picture is somewhat different for condominiums: Prices climbed by 2.7% in Eastern Switzerland and by 2.3% in Central Switzerland. Zurich and Ticino also increased slightly – by around 1% each. By contrast, prices fell slightly in central regions and northwestern Switzerland.

The ImmoScout24 purchase index is a price index that records the asking prices of single-family homes and condominiums on a monthly basis. It is compiled in collaboration with IAZI AG and provides an early indicator of market trends.

