Olympic Museum puts on five days of sport and culture for children
A new edition of Olympic Week will take place in Lausanne from Sunday to Thursday. For five days, children aged six to 15 can take part in over 40 free sporting and cultural activities at the Olympic Museum.
Young people will be able to try their hand at more than 25 sporting disciplines, including several from the Winter Games, echoing the future Milano Cortina 2026 Games. New activities, such as wushu, will also be introduced, the organisers announced in a press release.
Experienced instructors will supervise each initiation. On Sunday, parents will be exceptionally invited to take part in a friendly, intergenerational day. Each day will have a specific theme and will be led by special guests.
+ Olympic Museum adds objects from the Paris Olympics
On the cultural mediation side, workshops will enable visitors to explore the world of sport in collaboration with Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, learn how to master sports photography, and expand their knowledge of the Olympic Games.
Other activities, available without registration, will invite visitors to extend their discovery: a games area run by the Pinocchio toy library, activity booklets to explore the permanent exhibition and the Olympic Park, and an interactive tour of the “Let’s Move: Get moving in the museum” area.
Created in 1981 and made free in 1993, Olympic Week has become a not-to-be-missed event in canton Vaud. The 2024 edition broke all records, with 8,760 participants.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
