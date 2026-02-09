Olympics: Swiss skiers win team combined and slopestyle titles
Swiss pair Franjo von Allmen and Tanguy Nef won gold in the Olympic Alpine skiing men's team combined on Monday. Mathilde Gremaud also retained her Olympic title in the slopestyle freestyle skiing competition.
Two days after winning gold in the downhill, Franjo von Allmen claimed a second Olympic title in Alpine skiing, winning the new-format combined event with slalom skier Tanguy Nef.
The team combined event – a non-mixed pairing of a downhill racer and a slalom skier – made its Olympic debut. Two days after his triumph in the downhill, Franjo von Allmen won a second gold medal, this time in partnership with Tanguy Nef, who put in a strong performance in the slalom. They won in a combined time of 2:44.04.
Austrian team Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller tied for silver with Swiss duo Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard, 0.99 behind, with Austrians Raphael Haaser and Michael Matt third.
Monday was also marked by Switzerland’s Mathilde Grémaud, who retained her Olympic title in the slopestyle freestyle skiing competition in the Italian town of Livigno.
China’s Eileen Gu, who had been hoping to convert her Beijing 2022 silver medal into gold this time, came second after tumbling at the start of her last run. Canada’s Megan Oldham took third place – despite a big crash on her second run.
