Swiss priest found guilty of child sex abuse

The Ticino cantonal criminal court in Lugano has found a priest guilty of multiple sexual assault and sexual offences with minors. The man was sentenced to a conditional 18-month prison term.

On Thursday the court also imposed a lifelong ban on professional or non-professional activities involving contact with minors. The 56-year-old must also undergo outpatient therapy.

The prison sentence is conditional with a probationary period of two years. The priest will be released from prison immediately, the presiding judge explained. He had been in early release since last November and had previously been in custody for three months.

