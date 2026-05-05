Swiss gym membership hits record
Memberships in Swiss fitness centres have once again increased significantly compared to the previous year. This record also led to an increase in turnover, according to the latest study on the key figures of the Swiss fitness industry.
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The results of the Key Data Study 2026 show an increase in the number of members and fitness centres as well as in sales growth. According to the survey, a total of 1.45 million people were registered in a fitness centre last year – a fifth of adults. With this increase, industry turnover grew by 4.4% and amounted to CHF1.36 billion ($1.73 billion).
Exercisers aged 20-29 were most strongly represented. Swiss Active attributed this to the “health megatrend”, which is said to have particularly affected people under 30. There was an increase in demand for personal training, wellness programmes and nutritional advice, but a decrease in digital training and group programmes.
+ One in five people in Switzerland do not get enough exercise
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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