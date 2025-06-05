One in five bee colonies failed to survive Swiss winter

Bee colony mortality was highest in the Lake Geneva region, at 28.9%. The canton of Zurich (23.3%) and Ticino (22.5%) were also above the national average. Central Switzerland has the lowest mortality rate, at 15.8%.
‘Cement’ honey
Winter mortality in bee colonies is a complex phenomenon. For around two decades, losses have fluctuated at a high level, with no clear trend, according to Apisuisse.
This winter, forest honey has attracted particular attention. Colonies that spent the winter on forest honey recorded significantly higher loss rates (23.4%) than those fed other foods (16.4%).
The reason could be linked to so-called cement honey, which contains a high proportion of melezitose, a sugar that causes honey to crystallise in the combs. According to Apisuisse, bees need a lot of energy and water to process this honey. It is also difficult for them to digest.
More
More
More bee colonies but fewer beekeepers in Switzerland
This content was published on
Despite high annual bee losses, the number of bee colonies bred in Switzerland has grown over the last ten years.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan
This content was published on
Switzerland has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in Sudan. Five people were killed, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Platform X.
Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?
This content was published on
Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday.
Canton Valais gives CHF10 million to Blatten after devastating landslide
This content was published on
Canton Valais is releasing CHF10 million ($12.1 million) in emergency funds for the mountain village of Blatten, which was wiped out by a devastating glacier collapse last week.
Elderly Swiss-Tunisian man held in prison in Tunisia
This content was published on
An 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian dual national is being held in a Tunisian prison. The former manager of the UN refugee agency UNHCR was arrested a year ago, according to Amnesty International.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.