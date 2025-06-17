Quarter of Swiss frequently stressed

This is according to the “Health Forecast” study financed by health insurer Sanitas.
The authors of the annual health survey speak of a “stress epidemic”. People under the age of 45 in particular stated that their perception of stress had increased compared to five years ago. Around 2,500 people between the ages of 18 and 74 took part in the survey.
With a share of 38%, respondents from Ticino are significantly more stressed than those in French-speaking Switzerland (29%) or German-speaking Switzerland (23%). Another significant difference was found among respondents with children compared to those without children. At 31%, a significantly larger proportion of those without children are relatively or very frequently stressed than those with children (19%).
According to the respondents, the biggest trigger for this stress was their own thoughts. These include self-doubt, excessive self-demands and existential fears.
Stress is unhealthy
Stress particularly disturbs the respondents’ sleep. Of the people who stated that they were frequently stressed, three-quarters reported sleep disorders as a consequence.
Other common physical symptoms include tension, headaches or migraines and changes in appetite. Slightly less than half of those severely affected by stress reported gastrointestinal problems.
Overall, the survey found that the more frequently people experience stress, the more frequently they report physical complaints. Women also reported sleeping problems, migraines, digestive disorders and emotional exhaustion more frequently than men.
The results of the “Health Forecast” study were included in the book entitled “Health Forecast – There’s more to you than you think”, which was set to be published on Tuesday.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
