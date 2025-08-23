One person consumes 4.8 megawatt hours of electricity

On average, the Swiss consume 4.8 megawatt hours of electricity per year. According to Velobiz.de, this is roughly equivalent to the amount generated by all 176 cyclists in the Tour de France during the entire race.

The estimate was calculated by the Energy Switzerland online platform. In an international comparison, this puts Switzerland in the middle of the field among other industrialised countries.

In the USA, for example, consumption is around 7.7 megawatt hours, as the “Our World in Data” platform shows. In Italy, on the other hand, it is only 2.9 megawatt hours.

