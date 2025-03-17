A third of Swiss industrial companies on short-time work

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Employees at many small and medium-sized industrial companies in Switzerland are currently working shortened hours, including a third of manufacturing firms.

This is the result of a survey conducted by the umbrella organisation Swissmechanic.

Although the majority of companies are not resorting to short-time working, small and medium-sized companies are particularly affected, Swissmechanic said. Around 45% of companies with 10 to 49 employees and 29% of companies with 50 to 249 employees had recently introduced short-time working.

The duration of short-time working varies. A good third of the companies affected have been working short-time for more than six months.

A good quarter have been doing so for three to six months and around 30% have implemented short-time working for one to three months. In a good 40% of companies, short-time working affects a maximum of half of the workforce, while in 28% between three quarters and 100% of employees are affected.

Dissatisfaction with authorities

For just under half of the companies, the application for authorisation of short-time working was implemented relatively quickly, but still with some bureaucratic hurdles. Only around a fifth of companies found the approval process to be very quick and unbureaucratic.

For 17% of companies, the process was lengthy and bureaucratic. If the proportion of short-time work is only low, the effort involved often exceeds the actual benefit. Swissmechanic therefore sees a need for action, without proposing specific measures.

The association assumes that around three quarters of companies will continue to work short-time for longer. Only around a quarter of those affected expect the measures to end soon.

Most forecasters believe the SNB will deliver a quarter-point interest rate reduction.

SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

This content was published on Switzerland's central bank is about to take another cliffhanger decision as officials weigh whether to use up one of their last interest-rate cuts before reaching zero.

Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war

Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war

This content was published on According to former United States general Ben Hodges, the withdrawal of US troops from Europe is only a matter of time. In an interview with SonntagsBlick, he advises Switzerland to prepare for war.

Diccon Bewes

Swiss-British author Diccon Bewes dead at 57

This content was published on The author of the bestseller Swiss Watching and former member of SWI swissinfo.ch's Public Council, Diccon Bewes, died on March 11 after a battle with cancer.

