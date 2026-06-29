The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

‘Opera House for All’ attracts 15,000 in Zurich

"Opera House for All" attracted 15,000 visitors
"Opera House for All" attracted 15,000 visitors Keystone-SDA

The "Opera House for All" event, held over three days for the first time, attracted around 15,000 people at the weekend despite the summer heat, according to Zurich Opera House.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The open-air festival, which took place from Friday evening to Sunday evening, featured live broadcasts of the ballet Romeo and Juliet and Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser, as well as a concert by the Zurich Opera Orchestra.

The newly formed Children’s Opera Orchestra, comprising over 80 musicians aged 8-15, also made its debut.

By extending the festival to three days, the opera house said it had sought to make its artistic diversity accessible to a wider audience. Despite high temperatures and occasional rain, all events were able to go ahead as planned.

More

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR