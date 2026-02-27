Our coverage of the vote on March 8

Listen to the article
This content was published on
February 27, 2026 - 16:39
Swiss Politics
March 8 vote poll: opposition grows to reducing Swiss media licence fee
Feb 25, 2026
The no vote share now stands at 54%, according to the second SBC poll ahead of the federal vote on March 8.
Swiss Politics
Explainer: Swiss to vote on initiative to cut media licence fee
Jan 12, 2026
The “SBC initiative” would reduce the licence fee for households and abolish it for companies. What are the arguments for and against?
Swiss Politics
Swiss vote on individual taxation: end of the ‘marriage tax penalty’?
Jan 9, 2026
On March 8, Swiss voters will decide whether to introduce individual taxation for married couples.
How are married couples taxed in your country of residence? What are the pros and cons of this system?
On March 8, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of individual taxation for married couples. We’d like to know what the system is like where you live.
Swiss Politics
Swiss to vote on preserving cash as a payment system
Jan 19, 2026
On March 8, the Swiss will decide whether the availability of cash should be enshrined in the constitution. An explainer.
Swiss Politics
Swiss are going cashless despite attachment to paper money
Feb 18, 2026
Switzerland is advanced in the digitalisation of transactions compared with other countries, but cash is still seen as an indispensable safe haven.
Climate adaptation
Explainer: Should some of Switzerland’s wealth be set aside to fight climate change?
Jan 28, 2026
On March 8, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative to create a fund to accelerate the development of renewable energy in Switzerland. An explainer.
Swiss democracy
How Swiss direct democracy works
Mar 31, 2025
What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time?
Democracy
What’s a referendum?
Apr 15, 2015
A referendum is a nationwide vote called to challenge a piece of legislation already approved by parliament. If a group opposed to the new law manages to collect at least 50,000 signatures within 100 days of the official publication of the proposed legislation, it is again put to a nationwide vote. Such a vote is…
