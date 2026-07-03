Over CHF10 million raised for quake victims in Venezuela

Over CHF10 million raised for earthquake victims in Venezuela Keystone-SDA

On Thursday Swiss Solidarity raised over CHF10 million ($12.5 million) in donations for the earthquake victims in Venezuela. Tens of thousands of people from all parts of the country took part in the fundraising day, as Swiss Solidarity officials announced.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Über 10 Millionen Franken für Erdbeben-Opfer in Venezuela gesammelt Original Read more: Über 10 Millionen Franken für Erdbeben-Opfer in Venezuela gesammelt

The National Day of Solidarity was opened by Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Together with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and private radio stations, Swiss Solidarity called for solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

At call centres in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Chur, volunteers and well-known figures took pledges of donations throughout the day. By the end of the fundraising day, CHF10,032,254 had been raised, Swiss Solidarity stated in a press release.

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The severe earthquakes in Venezuela last week are thought to have claimed thousands of lives. The latest figures put the death toll at at least 2,295. According to the latest official figures, 11,267 people were also injured. Numerous people are still missing. Around 6,500 people have reportedly been rescued alive.

Humanitarian needs

Houses, roads, hospitals and other vital infrastructure have been destroyed or severely damaged, Swiss Solidarity stated in its appeal. The humanitarian needs are enormous: medical care, emergency shelter, clean drinking water and food are urgently needed, as are everyday essentials.

Swiss Solidarity’s partner organisations are providing aid on the ground. Donations can still be made online External linkor by payment slip marked “Venezuela earthquake”.

Cantons and municipalities have also pledged aid. The Bern cantonal government has approved CHF250,000 for the earthquake victims, while the City of Geneva is providing CHF50,000 in emergency aid.

Separately, the Swiss rescue team arrived back at Zurich Airport on Thursday afternoon. In Venezuela, they said they had to work under difficult conditions and were unable to rescue any survivors from the rubble.

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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