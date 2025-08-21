Swiss petition demands eight week holiday for apprentices

The aim is to lighten the workload of apprentices, prevent drop-outs and make vocational training more attractive.
The 176,447 signatures were collected in just two months. The open letter to the government points out that while students get 13 weeks of holiday per year, apprentices only get five weeks, a clear inequality of treatment.
More
More
Two thirds of Swiss apprentices face psychological issues
This content was published on
Two thirds of Swiss apprentices suffer from psychological problems and do not find support in the vocational training system
The text also denounces the overwork of trainees. According to a survey, two thirds of them suffer from mental disorders and a quarter abandon their apprenticeship. Especially criticised are the excessively long working hours, insufficient holidays and a lack of support.
According to the alliance, increasing the number of holiday weeks will improve the quality of apprentice training. “In the end, everyone will benefit: trainees, companies and society in general.”
More
More
Education
Apprenticeships in Switzerland
This content was published on
Pupils face an important choice at the end of compulsory: apprenticeships or high school.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.