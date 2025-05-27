Swiss voters to decide again on imposing ethical behaviour on companies

The initiative calls for Swiss corporations and their subsidiaries to respect human rights and environmental protection at home and abroad and be liable for any damage caused.
The initiative was only launched at the beginning of the year. On Tuesday, the Coalition for Corporate Responsibility submitted it with over 287,000 signatures.
The first Responsible Business Initiative in 2020 passed the popular vote, but did not gain approval from a majority of cantons.
The fact that the new initiative came about so quickly shows the great support for the issue, said parliamentarian Stefan Müller-Altermatt.
The initiative calls for Switzerland to orientate itself towards international guidelines and EU regulations when it comes to corporate responsibility. However, the coalition criticises that while laws are being passed elsewhere, no progress is being made in Switzerland.
