Over 35,000 music fans gather at foot of Matterhorn
The 17th Zermatt Unplugged has attracted more than 35,000 visitors over the past five days. International artists such as Herbert Grönemeyer, Emeli Sandé and Placebo performed at various venues in the Valais mountain village.
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Grönemeyer gave two special acoustic concerts, the organisers of the music festival said on Saturday night. The German musician celebrates his 70th birthday on Sunday.
Singers Emeli Sandé and Tom Odell also performed in the main tent. Placebo rounded off Saturday’s evening.
Concerts were held in a more intimate atmosphere in smaller venues such as Club Vernissage and Kapelle Winkelmatten. The line-up included James Walsh, Rea Garvey and Isaac Gracie. Swiss musician Noah Veraguth performed at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.
The festival introduced a new feature: the Music & Breath Experiences. “We will certainly continue to develop this format for future festivals,” said Christoph Spicher, head of programming and booking at the festival.
The next Zermatt Unplugged will take place from April 6-10, 2027.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
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