Over 1,000 take part in memorial ride for deceased Swiss cyclist

Over a thousand people take part in memorial ride for deceased cyclist Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Around 1,500 people took part in a memorial ride on Sunday for Swiss World Cycling Championship participant Muriel Furrer, who died after an accident during a race in Zurich.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Über Tausend Menschen an Gedenkfahrt für verstorbene Radfahrerin Original Read more: Über Tausend Menschen an Gedenkfahrt für verstorbene Radfahrerin

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A public race had previously been cancelled and replaced by the ‘Memorial Ride’.

People on their bikes gathered at around 7am at the finish arch of the Zurich World Cycling Championships on Sechseläutenplatz. The mood was sombre. Some riders hugged each other before the start, some had tears in their eyes.

Among those present were David Lappartient, the president of the UCI cycling federation, as well as Swiss professional riders.

“The cycling world mourns the loss of Muriel Furrer,” read a projection in the start area. “Rest in peace.” The 18-year-old from the canton of Zurich died on Friday as a result of an accident in the U-19 World Championship race the day before.

After a minute’s silence, the participants set off along the World Championship route, initially through the city centre. They rolled almost silently along the road. At times, only the clicking of the pedals could be heard.

Past the scene of an accident

The parade also passed the spot where the serious accident occurred in the forest above Küsnacht on Thursday for unknown reasons. Furrer had fallen and suffered serious head injuries. She was flown by helicopter to hospital in a critical condition, where she died the following day. The circumstances of the accident were still unclear on Sunday.

A central place of mourning was set up at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. Flowers, flags, candles and a photo of Muriel Furrer were laid out there.

A public race had actually been planned for Sunday, in which amateur riders would have competed on the professional course. Instead, those responsible organised the memorial ride in consultation with Furrer’s family, among others.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.