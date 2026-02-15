Overcrowding in Swiss prisons reaches critical levels
Swiss prisons have long been dealing with chronic overcrowding and the pressure it creates, says the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Following the February riot at Bellechasse prison in Fribourg, where inmates protested against poor conditions, Keystone‑SDA examines the state of Swiss prisons.
In December 2025, Swiss prisons were on average 94% full, according to data from the Swiss Centre of Competence in Penal Sanctions. The rate has been climbing for several years and “reflects real pressure on the system”, the Cantonal Conference of Justice and Police Directors (CCJPD) told Keystone‑SDA.
In French‑speaking Switzerland, prisons in canton Vaud are running at up to 166% capacity. In Geneva, Champ‑Dollon had reached 122% occupancy by the end of 2025, while cantons Neuchâtel and Jura are under far less pressure.
German‑speaking Switzerland is also feeling the strain: Zurich’s Kreis 4 district prison, for example, is operating at 102% capacity. Several cantons are planning extensions or new facilities to cope with the growing demand.
