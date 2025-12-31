Man seriously injured after falling from chairlift in central Switzerland

The man fell from a chairlift in Melchsee-Frutt. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 53-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after falling from a chairlift in Melchsee-Frutt from a height of about 8 metres in canton Obwalden.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it OW: uomo cade da seggiovia a Melchsee-Frutt, gravissimo Original Read more: OW: uomo cade da seggiovia a Melchsee-Frutt, gravissimo

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Obwalden cantonal police announced the news on Wednesday, adding that the man was transported to hospital by a Rega rescue helicopter.

According to the note, the man had boarded the chairlift in Distelboden with other people in the direction of Erzegg. Just before the first pole, he fell from the chair from a height of eight metres.

+ Calls grow for safer ski slopesExternal link

At the moment, the reasons for the fall have not yet been clarified, but according to the police there is no indication of a technical cause. Since the investigation is ongoing, the authorities did not provide Keystone-ATS news agency with further details. No information about the nature of the injuries has been provided.

Adapted from Italian by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories