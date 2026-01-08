Swiss property prices continued to rise in 2025
Asking prices for owner-occupied apartments rose significantly in Switzerland last year. Inflation was less pronounced for single-family homes.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Nationwide, prices for condominiums rose by 4.2% year-on-year. Single-family homes recorded a more moderate increase of 2.6%. This is according to the ImmoScout24 purchase index, compiled jointly with the property consultancy IAZI. It measures advertised property prices.
+ The impossibility of buying a house in Switzerland
According to market observers, the main drivers of the trend were low mortgage interest rates and the impending abolition of the imputed rental value. This makes home ownership more attractive than renting.
More older buildings
At the same time, there was a noticeable increase in the supply of single-family homes, particularly due to additional older buildings, according to the report. The supply of condominiums, on the other hand, remained stable. Around two thirds of advertised owner-occupied homes were condominiums in 2025.
+ Housing shortages: what works and what doesn’t
There were marked regional differences. Above-average price increases and high price levels were recorded in the greater Zurich region and central Switzerland, where price increases were more than 30% above the Swiss average in some cases.
By contrast, the central plateau and Ticino saw much weaker development, with price increases remaining below the national average.
Central Switzerland hotspot
Central Switzerland led the way for condominiums with a price increase of 9.5%, followed by eastern Switzerland with 6.5%. In Ticino, the market virtually stagnated.
Central Switzerland also led the way for single-family homes with a 7.7% increase, while asking prices in Ticino fell by 4.6%.
More
Swiss property prices continue rise in third quarter
Adapted from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.