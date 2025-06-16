Swiss celebrate 100th birthday of artist Tinguely

Parade in Freiburg to mark the 100th birthday of Tinguely Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The people of Fribourg have celebrated Swiss artist Jean Tinguely, who was born 100 years ago in the city. Artists, musicians, mechanical works and a delegation from Basel enlivened the streets of the city to mark the occasion.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Parade in Freiburg zum 100. Geburtstag von Tinguely Original Read more: Parade in Freiburg zum 100. Geburtstag von Tinguely

Русский ru Фрибур отметил 100 лет со дня рождения Жана Тэнгли Read more: Фрибур отметил 100 лет со дня рождения Жана Тэнгли

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Artists, musicians, mechanical works and a delegation from Basel enlivened the streets of the city to mark the occasion.

+ Jean Tinguely: celebrated abroad, underappreciated at home

The city and canton of Fribourg organised the celebration. The theme of the day was “Creation”. The festive act started at 09.00 am. The concept was to pay homage to the master of kinetic art.

Tinguely was born in Fribourg on 22 May 1925 and died in Bern on 30 August 1991 after suffering from heart problems. He lived in Fribourg from 1925 to 1928 before his parents moved to Basel.

An “extraordinary” parade marched from the Boulevard de Pérolles to the Burg quarter. The first spectators had already arrived in front of Christ the King Church, where they were offered breakfast. A parade started there.

More

More Jean Tinguely’s whimsical contraptions return to Milan for centenary showcase This content was published on A major exhibition in Milan opens the celebrations for the centenary of Jean Tinguely with 40 sculptures produced between the 1950s and 1990s by the pioneer of kinetic art. Read more: Jean Tinguely’s whimsical contraptions return to Milan for centenary showcase

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.