Swiss celebrate 100th birthday of artist Tinguely

Parade in Freiburg to mark the 100th birthday of Tinguely
Parade in Freiburg to mark the 100th birthday of Tinguely
The people of Fribourg have celebrated Swiss artist Jean Tinguely, who was born 100 years ago in the city. Artists, musicians, mechanical works and a delegation from Basel enlivened the streets of the city to mark the occasion.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Jean Tinguely: celebrated abroad, underappreciated at home

The city and canton of Fribourg organised the celebration. The theme of the day was “Creation”. The festive act started at 09.00 am. The concept was to pay homage to the master of kinetic art.

Tinguely was born in Fribourg on 22 May 1925 and died in Bern on 30 August 1991 after suffering from heart problems. He lived in Fribourg from 1925 to 1928 before his parents moved to Basel.

An “extraordinary” parade marched from the Boulevard de Pérolles to the Burg quarter. The first spectators had already arrived in front of Christ the King Church, where they were offered breakfast. A parade started there.

