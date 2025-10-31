Swiss parents trust daughters less than sons in science

Parents trust daughters less than sons in science

Parents in Switzerland systematically rate their daughters’ skills in maths, IT, science and technology lower than those of their sons. Men also rate themselves as significantly more competent in these areas than women.

This is shown by the study published on Thursday by federal technology institute ETH Zurich on the so-called STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The “STEM Mood Barometer 2025” is based on a representative population survey of around 1,600 Swiss residents.

The men surveyed rated their own STEM skills at an average of 5.6 points on a scale of 0 to 10, while women only scored 4.1 points.

The pattern is also clear in the assessment of children among parents or legal guardians from the survey: most clearly, according to the report, in the area of technology, where sons were rated with an average of 5.7 points, but daughters with only 4.4. However, the abilities of male children were also rated higher than those of female children in maths (6.0 for sons and 5.3 for daughters), computer science (5.7 compared to 5.0) and science (5.5 compared to 5.2).

“Such patterns of perception point to persistent stereotypes that persist across generations,” the report states.

+ How Switzerland is trying to bridge the science gender gap

Limited individual appeal

Overall, STEM professions enjoy a high social standing, according to the report. However, they are also associated with high demands, male-dominated structures and unattractive, stereotypical images of everyday life in STEM professions. These include, for example, hardly any teamwork or a male bias. This image leads to a paradox: high social esteem combined with limited individual attractiveness.

According to the authors, support must be provided at an early stage in order to secure skilled labour in the long term.

“Setting the course early – for example through playful learning, practical and stereotype-free lessons – strengthens skills in the long term and lays the foundation for later educational and career decisions,” the report states. Teachers at all levels, but also parents and guardians, play a key role in STEM promotion.

