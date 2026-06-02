Switzerland raises funds for non-profit housing
Both chambers of the Swiss parliament have approved an increase in a fund to build non-profit housing projects.
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The Senate voted to increase the so-called Fonds de Roulement by CHF150 million between 2030 to 2034. The fund grants loans for new buildings, renovations and the purchase of properties.
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The Senate also wants to continue the guarantee instrument for housing promotion. The Confederation will improve financing conditions by guaranteeing bonds issued by the issuing centre for non-profit housing developers.
As requested by the government, the Senate approved a commitment credit of CHF1.92 billion for 2027 to 2033 for this purpose.
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The House of Representatives had already voted in favour of increasing the funds.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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