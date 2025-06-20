Swiss copyright fees strengthened for online giants like Google

Parliament can decide on ancillary copyright for media Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Large online services such as Google and X are to pay copyright fees in future if they display short extracts from newspaper articles.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parlament kann über Leistungsschutz für Medien entscheiden Original Read more: Parlament kann über Leistungsschutz für Medien entscheiden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliament can now decide on the controversial new ancillary media copyright rules.

The Federal Council adopted the dispatch on ancillary copyright on Friday. This concerns the use of so-called snippets – short texts or images created with journalistic services. They are currently not protected by copyright law.

+ Switzerland not immune to TikTok influence

Accordingly, online services do not pay media companies any remuneration for the use of these texts. The Federal Council wants to change this and ensure that media professionals receive an appropriate share of the planned remuneration.

It is proposing that online services with an average number of users of at least 10% of the Swiss population per year must pay the remuneration.

More

More Google, Facebook and others to face tougher regulations This content was published on The Swiss government plans new legislation to make big online platforms like Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter more transparent. Read more: Google, Facebook and others to face tougher regulations

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch