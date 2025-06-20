Swiss copyright fees strengthened for online giants like Google

Parliament can now decide on the controversial new ancillary media copyright rules.
The Federal Council adopted the dispatch on ancillary copyright on Friday. This concerns the use of so-called snippets – short texts or images created with journalistic services. They are currently not protected by copyright law.
Accordingly, online services do not pay media companies any remuneration for the use of these texts. The Federal Council wants to change this and ensure that media professionals receive an appropriate share of the planned remuneration.
It is proposing that online services with an average number of users of at least 10% of the Swiss population per year must pay the remuneration.
More
More
Google, Facebook and others to face tougher regulations
This content was published on
The Swiss government plans new legislation to make big online platforms like Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter more transparent.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.