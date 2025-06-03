Swiss parliamentary committees approve negotiating mandate with US

At the beginning of April, US President Donald Trump announced a global blanket tariff of 10% on imports into the US. Country-specific additional tariffs are to be added – in Switzerland’s case, 21%.
However, these tariffs were suspended. Following this announcement, members of the government began talks with the US government. Last week, the aim of the negotiations was to find a solution to the trade dispute with the US by July 9.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
UBS economists more confident about Swiss economy in 2025
This content was published on
UBS economists have revised upwards their estimates of Swiss GDP growth for the current year. However, they are more pessimistic for next year, due to the spectre of US tariffs.
Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues
This content was published on
The situation in the landslide area of Blatten in southwestern Switzerland remained stable during Monday night. On the Kleine Nesthorn, however, smaller rockfalls continue to occur.
Kirchner painting on show again in Basel after more than 100 years
This content was published on
The painting "Dance in a Variety Theatre" by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner was thought to be lost for decades. Now it is on public display at the Kunstmuseum Basel for the first time in over 100 years.
Influential Swiss politician Vreni Spoerry dies aged 87
This content was published on
Zurich politician Vreni Spoerry died on Thursday at the age of 87. She was extremely influential in federal financial policy for 20 years as a member of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.