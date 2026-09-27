Swiss president recalls Zug gun attack, 25 years on

The aftermath: police and emergency services in Zug, September 27, 2001. Keystone-SDA

Exactly 25 years ago, on September 27, 2001, a man armed with an assault rifle killed 14 politicians and injured a further 15 in a two-and-a-half-minutes shooting spree in Zug's cantonal parliament.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Parmelin ricorda l’attentato di 25 anni fa Original Read more: Parmelin ricorda l’attentato di 25 anni fa

“Not even blind and senseless violence can defeat what unites us: namely, remembrance, solidarity, dignity and our commitment to democracy,” Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin wrote on Sunday on the X platform. The attack, which took place 25 years ago, “changed the lives of many people forever”, added Parmelin, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency position for 2026.

On 27 September 2001, a 57-year-old man entered government buildings in Zug and, within minutes, killed three members of the cantonal government and 11 cantonal parliamentarians. He then took his own life. A further 15 people were injured.

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More Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre This content was published on On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself. Read more: Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre

Subsequent investigations suggested the attacker had acted out of revenge and anger towards authorities. He had previously lodged complaints against officials which had been dismissed by the Zug cantonal court. The attack sent shockwaves through Switzerland and sparked debates on the security of politicians and handling individuals who are disruptive and confrontational towards the authorities.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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