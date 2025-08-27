The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Marriage and motherhood deepens Swiss wage gap

Pay gap is greater for married people than for single people
Pay gap is greater for married people than for single people
Marriage and motherhood deepens Swiss wage gap
The wage gap between married mothers and fathers in Switzerland is significantly worse than that between single woman and men, according to a government report.

Married women earned 16% less than married men in 2022, according to the report published on Wednesday. This applied to both the private and public sectors. For single people, however, the difference was 1.3%.

The difference is even greater when married women have children. While single women without children earned 1.9% less than single men without children, the gender pay gap for married women with children was 21%.

Age also plays a role in wage discrimination. Married women aged 29 and under earned around 7% less than married men of the same age. The difference was 13% for 30 to 49-year-olds and 20% for those aged 50 and over.

