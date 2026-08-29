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Person remanded in custody after four die in Swiss house fire

Photo of building catching fire
Kantonspolizei Graubuenden /

One person has been remanded in custody after four people died in a house fire in the Swiss canton of Graubünden.

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Criminal proceedings have been opened against the individual on multiple counts of negligent homicide and causing bodily harm through negligence.

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Four people died in a house fire in Thusis, in canton Graubünden, last week.

The Graubünden public prosecutor has also released the identities of the four victims. They were a 32-year-old Portuguese woman, two Romanian men aged 35 and 44, and a 57-year-old Bulgarian man.

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The number of people injured has also been revised to six.

Cause of fire still unclear

Authorities have so far been unable to determine the cause of the fire.

As the public prosecutor told Swiss public broadcaster RSI, the investigation is complex and is expected to take some time.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR