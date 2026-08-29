Person remanded in custody after four die in Swiss house fire

Kantonspolizei Graubuenden /

One person has been remanded in custody after four people died in a house fire in the Swiss canton of Graubünden.

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Criminal proceedings have been opened against the individual on multiple counts of negligent homicide and causing bodily harm through negligence.

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More Swiss house fire death toll rises to four This content was published on Two further bodies found in remians of burned house in Thusis, canton Graubünden. Read more: Swiss house fire death toll rises to four

Four people died in a house fire in Thusis, in canton Graubünden, last week.

The Graubünden public prosecutor has also released the identities of the four victims. They were a 32-year-old Portuguese woman, two Romanian men aged 35 and 44, and a 57-year-old Bulgarian man.

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More Five missing after major fire in eastern Switzerland This content was published on Five people are missing after a major fire broke out in a building housing a restaurant and several flats in canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland. Read more: Five missing after major fire in eastern Switzerland

The number of people injured has also been revised to six.

Cause of fire still unclear

Authorities have so far been unable to determine the cause of the fire.

As the public prosecutor told Swiss public broadcaster RSI, the investigation is complex and is expected to take some time.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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