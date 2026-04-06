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Petition defends Swiss roots at iconic brand Aromat

Aromat has graced Swiss tables for more than 70 years.
Aromat has graced Swiss tables for more than 70 years. Keystone / Anthony Anex

A petition has been launched to preserve Swiss production of the iconic spice mix Aromat. Some 180 jobs are at stake at the historic production site at Thayngen in canton Schaffhausen.

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Petition defends Swiss roots at iconic brand Aromat
Listening: Petition defends Swiss roots at iconic brand Aromat
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The famous yellow Aromat condiment belongs to the British Unilever group, via its Knorr brand. A proposed merger between Unilever’s food division and the United States company McCormick is raising concerns. The stated objective of the merger is to achieve cost savings, which is fuelling fears of offshoring.

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“Our Aromat cannot fall into American hands,” Oehl told Swiss public broadcaster RTS. His petition hopes to draw the attention of the local authorities and company management to the issue.

Aromat has graced Swiss tables for more than 70 years and has is part of national identity for many people. “For me, Aromat isn’t a spice, but a childhood memory,” said Oehl.

Beyond the symbolic aspect, the stakes are also economic. A potential closure of the Thayngen site would have direct consequences for the 180 employees. For the time being, no firm decision has been made.

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Adapted from French by AI/mga

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