Petition defends Swiss roots at iconic brand Aromat
A petition has been launched to preserve Swiss production of the iconic spice mix Aromat. Some 180 jobs are at stake at the historic production site at Thayngen in canton Schaffhausen.
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The famous yellow Aromat condiment belongs to the British Unilever group, via its Knorr brand. A proposed merger between Unilever’s food division and the United States company McCormick is raising concerns. The stated objective of the merger is to achieve cost savings, which is fuelling fears of offshoring.
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Aromat: on (almost) every Swiss table for 70 years
“Our Aromat cannot fall into American hands,” Oehl told Swiss public broadcaster RTS. His petition hopes to draw the attention of the local authorities and company management to the issue.
Aromat has graced Swiss tables for more than 70 years and has is part of national identity for many people. “For me, Aromat isn’t a spice, but a childhood memory,” said Oehl.
Beyond the symbolic aspect, the stakes are also economic. A potential closure of the Thayngen site would have direct consequences for the 180 employees. For the time being, no firm decision has been made.
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From Aromat to absinthe: this is the taste of Switzerland
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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