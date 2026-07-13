Petrol and diesel prices rising in Switzerland again
Fuel prices in Switzerland rose by 1.7% over the weekend, according to figures released by the Swiss Touring Club (TCS).
But prices are still some way off the highs reached in recent months.
According to the TCS, the average price of a litre of 95-octane unleaded petrol currently stands at CHF1.84, whilst 98-octane unleaded costs CHF1.95. Diesel, on the other hand, is sold at CHF2.
At the end of February, before the war in Iran began, prices were much lower: CHF1.67 for 95, CHF1.78 for 98 and CHF1.79 for diesel. This means that petrol now costs around 10% more than February, whilst the price increase for diesel stands at 12%.
Prices, however, peaked in April and May. During those months, a litre of unleaded 98 cost CHF2.04 and a litre of diesel CHF2.24.
The TCS publishes the average price per litre of fuel at irregular intervals, based on an analysis of various sources. However, the actual cost at the pump clearly varies depending on the region and the individual petrol station.
+ How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.