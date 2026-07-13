Petrol and diesel prices rising in Switzerland again

Petrol and diesel prices are rising again Keystone-SDA

Fuel prices in Switzerland rose by 1.7% over the weekend, according to figures released by the Swiss Touring Club (TCS).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Prezzo benzina e diesel torna a crescere Original Read more: Prezzo benzina e diesel torna a crescere

But prices are still some way off the highs reached in recent months.

According to the TCS, the average price of a litre of 95-octane unleaded petrol currently stands at CHF1.84, whilst 98-octane unleaded costs CHF1.95. Diesel, on the other hand, is sold at CHF2.

At the end of February, before the war in Iran began, prices were much lower: CHF1.67 for 95, CHF1.78 for 98 and CHF1.79 for diesel. This means that petrol now costs around 10% more than February, whilst the price increase for diesel stands at 12%.

Prices, however, peaked in April and May. During those months, a litre of unleaded 98 cost CHF2.04 and a litre of diesel CHF2.24.

The TCS publishes the average price per litre of fuel at irregular intervals, based on an analysis of various sources. However, the actual cost at the pump clearly varies depending on the region and the individual petrol station.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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