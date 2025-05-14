The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Pharma tariff threat tests Roche US investment ambitions

Roche is considering its options in the US
Roche is considering its options in the US Keystone / Dominik Pluess
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Pharma tariff threat tests Roche US investment ambitions
Listening: Pharma tariff threat tests Roche US investment ambitions

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche could reconsider investing billions of dollars in the United States after President Donald Trump's pledge to lower medication costs.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Roche and Novartis have both recently announced huge US investments, partly in the hope of gaining goodwill from Trump’s administration. But the US is now targeting substantial price reductions on medications.

+ Trump tariffs put pressure on Swiss pharma

“If the proposed executive order goes into effect, the significant investments in the US we previously announced would be put to the test,” said a Roche spokesperson, confirming a report in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

A little over a month ago, Novartis announced it would invest $23 billion in additional factories and research laboratories in the US over the next five years. Roche plans to spend $50 billion on capacity expansion over the same period.

Trump’s executive order has instructed the US Department of Health and Human Services to begin negotiations with pharmaceutical companies within the next 180 days.

The department is expected to compile a list of benchmark prices within the next 30 days. If the manufacturers don’t lower the prices themselves, the Trump administration will attempt to do so through legislation.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss population increasingly questioning gender roles

More

Swiss increasingly question gender roles

This content was published on The Swiss are increasingly questioning traditional gender roles. Acceptance of same-sex parents has risen by 25 percentage points within ten years.

Read more: Swiss increasingly question gender roles
Swiss researchers develop living material from fungi

More

Swiss researchers develop living material from fungi

This content was published on A Swiss research team has developed a new type of material from fungi. This could be used to create compostable films, moisture sensors or edible additives for food and cosmetics, they say.

Read more: Swiss researchers develop living material from fungi

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR