Pharma company CSL Behring plans Swiss job cuts

Australian pharmaceutical company CSL Behring is planning to cut jobs at its site in the city of Bern. The company confirmed a report in the Capital to the news agency Keystone-SDA.
This “further development” is necessary “in order to be successful in the long term and to secure our role as a reliable partner in the healthcare sector worldwide”, it said in response to an enquiry. “Various functions” are affected by the cutbacks.
According to the Bern-based Tamedia publications, around 180 jobs will be cut in Wankdorf. CSL Behring would not comment on this figure, but states that it exceeds the threshold for a consultation procedure.
For companies with more than 300 employees, such as CSL, consultation is mandatory from 30 redundancies. According to its own information, the company employs around 1,800 staff in Bern.
Last August, the parent company CSL Limited announced a reduction in the workforce of up to 15% across all sites. It was also previously announced that the research and development department in Bern would be merged with a unit in Zurich.
