Pictet raises $253 million for an investment fund
The Geneva-based private bank Pictet has raised, through its subsidiary Pictet Alternative Advisors, $253 million (CHF205 million) for its Environment Co-Investment Fund I. It has thus exceeded the initial target of $200 million it had set itself.
The capital was raised from a wide range of investors, including insurers, pension funds, family offices and private clients in Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East. “This closing demonstrates investors’ strong appetite for the opportunities presented by private markets,” the firm emphasised in a statement on Tuesday.
The investment vehicle will invest, alongside private equity managers, in international companies, mainly in North America and Europe, “at the forefront of the fight to tackle major environmental challenges”.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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