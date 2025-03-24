Picture of the day
A crawler crane lifts one of the three steel structures of the 1920 Reuss Fluhmuehle railway bridge for renovation work. It will then be transported to Lucerne. The bridge will be closed to rail traffic on certain weekends, during which the old section will be replaced by a temporary one, until all three sections have been restored and put back in place.
